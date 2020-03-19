How to Live on Liveaboards

A liveaboard dive-boat will take you to parts of the ocean that land-based operations cannot reach. If you are a diver and want to see the best diving the planet can offer, at some point in your diving life your thoughts will turn to booking a trip on one of these floating hotels.

For many people, the idea of spending a week or 10 days in a relatively confined space with a group of strangers is, understandably, cause for trepidation.

Joining a trip organised by your dive-club or making a booking with friends can mitigate these concerns, but however you arrange things, what contributes most to problem-free liveaboard diving is the informal code of etiquette that prevails on boats all over the world.

As you might imagine, this consists mainly of being unselfish, tolerant, patient and considerate of others, but you should be aware of a few specific dos and don’ts.

Other people

Everyone on board is a diver, which means that you all have at least one thing in common. Scuba-diving is very likely to be the focus of most conversations: the places you’ve dived, the dives you want to do, the animals you have seen and those you want to see.

The etiquette is that, should a topic arise that is not diving-related and might produce disagreement, the conversation should revert as quickly as possible to diving again.

Many people who meet on dive liveaboards develop life-long friendships. However, just because you are all kindred spirits in one respect does not mean that you are expected to develop a close bond with all your fellow-divers.

Similarly, the etiquette does not require that you socialise all the time.

All long-haul liveaboards have plenty of space. There is always somewhere you can go for a little personal time: your cabin, the sun-deck or a corner of the lounge perhaps. Earbud-style headphones are a very useful device to ward off interruptions (even if unconnected).

Sea-sickness

You might worry about living on the ocean, getting seasick and being unable to get onto dry land to recover. Generally speaking, there is nothing to worry about.

It’s surprising how quickly you get used to the motion of a boat, and it’s easy to get out on deck and breathe some fresh sea air into your lungs when the closed areas of the boat start to feel stuffy.

Also, whenever possible, liveaboards will usually move through any rough water that’s around during the night, while you’re in bed, and moor somewhere sheltered during the day. The crew don’t want you to be sick any more than you do.

If you know you’re prone to sea-sickness, plan in advance rather than expecting the boat or your fellow-divers to come to your aid. Wearing a motion sickness patch under the ear is a solution that works for most people, even the particularly susceptible.

Fresh ginger, ginger tea and even ginger biscuits are good things to bring with you if you are usually OK on boats but fear that you might succumb if the ship starts to roll. Other people swear by fizzy drinks.

Photographers

If you’re a photographer, you’ll be glad of dedicated camera rinse-buckets, camera rooms and camera tables, which are features of most liveaboards. You will be briefed on the etiquette regarding these when you come on board.

If you’re not a photographer, the etiquette can be summed up in two words: stay clear.

Rightly or wrongly, photographers are very sensitive about their equipment, and it’s all too easy to transgress and cause upset.

Non-photographers are certainly not second-class citizens on a liveaboard, but avoiding underwater camera-only spaces unless you have an underwater camera is an easy way to promote world peace.

If you’re a non-photographer, you might be encouraged to learn that the camera guys and girls usually spend a vast amount of time with their equipment in those photographer-only spaces, which means that you have a lot more choice of where to install yourself with your book or tablet elsewhere on the boat.