Recalling a bygone age of underwater exploration, Szanto watches feature a classic dive-watch exterior but are powered by an ultra-modern quartz movement.

The £215 Vintage Dive 5200 features a tough stainless-steel casing rated to 200m and a screw-down crown and back.

Superluminova dial and batons are specified for easy reading in the dark and a choice of antique finishes and leather straps complement the range.