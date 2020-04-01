Decathlon donates snorkelling masks

French sports retailer Decathlon is to donate its entire stock of Subea Easybreath full-face snorkelling masks to hospitals in Spain, one of the countries worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Spanish press.

Divernet reported on 27 March that Isinnova engineers in Italy had found a way of converting the snorkelling masks into respirators, using 3D printing to make the valves needed to connect them to ventilators.

The breakthrough was seen as a way of tackling a severe shortage of medical CPAP and BIPAP ventilator masks.

Decathlon was initially reported to have been selling the masks for medical use but it is understood that it has now taken them off the market in order to donate existing stocks to hospitals at no charge.