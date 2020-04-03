DIVING NEWS
Marvin creates a diversion
For divers isolated at home and battling to keep young children occupied, the Manta Trust says it can help to keep them entertained – and educated.
The new Manta Trust Kid’s Club is posting online weekly manta ray- and marine-themed activities and competitions for children to work through.
When they finish a task, they are asked to share their work through social media, by tagging @MantaTrust and using the hashtags #MantaKidsClub and #MarvintheManta.
“With much of our usual research and conservation work currently on pause, and our global team all isolating and working from home, we’re dedicating time to this new project aimed at making isolation less stressful for families with young children,” says the Trust’s director of operations Bex Carter.
3 April 2020
The UK-registered charity, formed in 2011, co-ordinates global mobulid research and conservation efforts through a team of researchers, scientists, conservationists, educators and media experts, with the aim of helping to achieve a sustainable future for the oceans.
Access the Manta Trust Kid’s Club here.
The site also links through to further junior marine-related diversions such as Sharks4Kids webinars and Steve Backshall’s YouTube Channel.