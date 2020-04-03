Marvin creates a diversion

For divers isolated at home and battling to keep young children occupied, the Manta Trust says it can help to keep them entertained – and educated.

The new Manta Trust Kid’s Club is posting online weekly manta ray- and marine-themed activities and competitions for children to work through.

When they finish a task, they are asked to share their work through social media, by tagging @MantaTrust and using the hashtags #MantaKidsClub and #MarvintheManta.

“With much of our usual research and conservation work currently on pause, and our global team all isolating and working from home, we’re dedicating time to this new project aimed at making isolation less stressful for families with young children,” says the Trust’s director of operations Bex Carter.