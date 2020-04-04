Florida diver trapped by propeller

A US diver has died after she and her husband were reportedly pulled under their dive-boat while awaiting pick-up off Palm Beach, Florida on 29 March.

Mollie Ghiz-Flynn, 37, was struck and then trapped by the propeller, and her husband Sean Flynn and other divers and crew had difficulty in freeing her.

The couple, from Melbourne in Florida, were diving from a 15m commercial boat called the Southern Comfort, captained by Dustin McCabe of Florida Scuba Charters, according to state press.

The trip had been undertaken despite a ban on diving expeditions and other water-based activities imposed the previous week by Palm Beach County, as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.