Fun-packed Tec Week in Roatan

Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan, Honduras is holding a “Tec Week” with two-for-one rates for divers from 29 August to 5 September, and the programme seems action-packed.

Its “Dive Package” includes a resort package consisting of seven nights’ full-board with airport transfers and a host of extras such as excursions and resort activities such as kayaking – if you have any time for these, with a diving programme that provides two boat-dives a day, one boat night-dive during the week, shore-diving during dive-centre opening hours, air and a range of workshops run by guest technical divers.

The price is US $2299 for two ($200 more if you opt for deluxe accommodation), and nitrox costs from $12 a fill depending on the mix.

There is also a separate two-for-one offer on various resort activities from horse-riding and shark-diving to dolphin swims and happy hour in the bar. Flights are extra.