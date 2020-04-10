‘Leisure diving not essential’ – Coastguard

Scuba divers are being warned to heed Government advice to stay at home and not go out diving over the Easter break – the traditional start of the UK diving season.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency has found it necessary to remind all divers of government guidance during the coronavirus pandemic that “everyone needs to #StayHomeSaveLives”.

“While the Easter break might normally be the signal for everyone to get away, this weekend everyone from sailors to tourists is being told to stay close to home for their exercise – and that includes divers,” the Coastguard has stated.

“Leisure diving is not essential,” pointed out Coastguard assistant director Pete Mizen. “What divers need to remember is that if they get into difficulty and the Coastguard is called, that creates a greater degree of risk for us and our service. Every 999 call made could put our frontline responders at risk of Covid-19.