Dive with whale sharks – and relax

4* boutique dive resort Magic Oceans in Bohol, Philippines has introduced two new attractions.

One is what it calls the Bohol Whale Shark Trip – with a chance to scuba-dive with the animals just an hour’s drive from its base in Anda.

The resort says that the whale sharks have been present for generations but that it was one of the first resorts to stumble across this location and offer diving and snorkelling in the area.

It’s a morning trip so you can still go diving in the afternoon.

Or you could make use of the other new attraction, the Mahika Spa, which also provides a diversion for non-diving partners. There is also a yoga terrace should you need to unwind even more.