Mares  28XR HR Technical Regulator

This new regulator is designed for the harshest environments, says Italian manufacturer Mares.

Should the second stage be dragged through mud in a cave, for example, it can be opened under water and cleared.

Discovered the reg on your stage has a freeflow? Apparently you can replace it with the 28XR HR under water without water entering the first stage.

The balanced diaphragm first-stage has a full environmental seal, four swivelling medium-pressure ports and an inline fixed one, all with Dynamic Flow Control to maximise gas flow.

The second stage features Mares’ Twin Power Adjust and pneumatic balancing, intended to enable easy breathing.

The 28XR HR costs £396.