Safe Under The Sea fundraiser

Have you been revisiting your prized collection of underwater photos during lockdown? You might be able to put the best to good use – US-based Underwater Photography Guide is hosting a special online photo competition called Ocean Art Safe Under the Sea, designed to help bring the global diving community together creatively while raising money to fight coronavirus.

“International dive travel is one of the businesses hit hardest by the recent economic downturn,” says UPG. “Dive operators, travel agents and customers have all been largely affected and underwater photographers are some of the most prolific customers.”

Ocean Art is an annual competition regularly reported on Divernet and in DIVER, and the 2020 event opens for entries this autumn, but Safe Under the Sea is an additional complementary event.

A quarter of all proceeds from entry fees is pledged to the CDC Foundation, a charity created to support Centres for Disease Control in some 140 countries, and to the World Health Organisation Covid-19 response fund.

Aimed at all levels of underwater photographer, Ocean Art Safe Under The Sea features 12 categories, including three for compact cameras. There are $10,000-worth of dive-holiday and photo-equipment prizes from seven sponsors – Bluewater Photo, Bluewater Travel, Atlantis Dive Resorts (Philippines), Aquamarine Diving (Indonesia), Ikelite and SeaLife.