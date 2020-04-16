Digital Distribution for May DIVER

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special digital version of the MAY Issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers will be able to access the digital version of the magazine as a downloadable PDF immediately on the publication date of 16 April

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with a magazine packed with the latest diving news, dive-gear reviews, skills advice – and a look ahead to future dive-travel opportunities with feature content including our wide-ranging Philippines Special

Readers will be able to access information from advertisers directly via clickable links

DIVER Magazine subscribers will be able to access the May issue as a free addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement

It will avoid:

Unnecessary trips to the high street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability due to the closure of many high-street stores

Inevitable delays in the retail supply chain, in particular to outlets located overseas

Dive on with DIVER until normal service resumes!

Enter your details below to get the magazine emailed to you: