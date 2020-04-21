Another photo op: World Oceans Day

Amateur and professional photographers from around the world have been invited to enter the seventh annual United Nations World Oceans Day photo competition.

The event is intended to inspire “the creation of imagery capturing the beauty, challenges and importance” of the ocean.

“Our past encounters with marine life are now more cherished than ever before,” says underwater photographer Ellen Cuylaerts, the competition’s curator. “So many of us around the world are longing to be in the water again and enjoying the beauty of our seas.

“Today we need to be reminded of how vital a resource the ocean is and how urgently we need to protect it for present and future generations. This photo competition not only showcases stunning photography but also reveals the emotional stories behind the images from people who are dedicated ocean ambassadors.”

Submissions can be made in 10 thematic categories, including four new ones for 2020: Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean, Rejuvenation, Digital Ocean Photo Art and Science in Action: Ocean Decade 2021- 2030. There is also a youth category for photographers under the age of 18.

All entries must be submitted by 3 May. Winning images are recognised on 8 June at the UN World Oceans Day 2020 virtual global conference, which is produced with the charity Oceanic Global, and published on the official website and on social media including Instagram @unworldoceansday.