BSAC calls on divers to back industry

The British Sub-Aqua Club has called on members and, in its role as UK diving’s governing body, all scuba divers to get behind the hard-pressed diving industry during lockdown – arguing that it’s in everyone’s interests for businesses to survive until restrictions can be lifted.

“Some diving businesses, such as the UK charter-boats, have slipped between the cracks of the government’s relief funding, making the situation even more challenging,” points out the training agency, which has come up with an 11-point plan for ways in which divers can help to prop up the trade.

These include six measures that it says involve no financial outlay. Half of these require online engagement, such as rating favoured companies with positive online reviews; engaging with social-media posts and entering competitions; and sharing picture and video content involving dive-businesses.

Two suggestions involve projected dive-trips for those who have already made advance payments: “If you are able, consider postponing your plans instead of cancelling,” says BSAC, pointing out that this could make the difference particularly for smaller dive companies. It also suggests using time to plan trips through online research and direct contact with suppliers.