New owner sought for Simply Scuba

Administrators appointed to Simply Scuba, a serial winner of the Diver Award for Retailer of the Year, are hoping that the business can be enabled to continue under a new owner.

The retailer was part of the Simply Group (TSG) which includes five other Simply… outdoor and leisure brands covering swimming, beachwear, hiking, skiing / snowboarding and women’s underwear. Based in Faversham, Kent, it employed 32 staff.

The company started in 1995 in a barn in the village of Chestfield as Simply Scuba Instruction, but as a diving retail operation headed by Gerrard Dennis it proved ahead of the curve in leading divers away from local dive-shops towards online buying of equipment. It also maintained a physical retail outlet at Faversham.

Underlining its popularity among divers, Simply Scuba was a Diver Awards winner in the retail category for 10 years in a row until last year, when it came second to Mike’s Dive Store.