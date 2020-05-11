Frontline workers offered Yap holidays

Twenty “healthcare heroes” are to be invited to enjoy free hotel/dive packages in the Pacific once the coronavirus pandemic is over – and scuba-divers all over the world are being asked to suggest suitable candidates.

The only destinations as yet unaffected by coronavirus tend to be small, remote islands, one of which is the prime diving destination of Yap in the western Pacific.

The island, known for its manta-ray population, has several resorts but probably the best-known is the family-owned Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers, which has been accommodating around 1000 divers annually for the past 34 years.

With worldwide travel bans in place there are no visiting divers at present and staff have had to be laid off at the resort. But although no revenue is coming in, Manta Ray Bay wants to reward frontline workers fighting Covid-19 with diving holidays once they’re able to take them.

“All over the world healthcare workers, from nurses to janitors, doctors to orderlies and meal-service staff in hospitals, eldercare centres and clinics are rightfully being honoured and thanked for their incredible commitment and fortitude in the face of this terrifying crisis,” says resort-owner Bill Acker.