Scubapro Mk25 Evo / D420 Regulator

Scubapro’s latest second-stage design development, Progressive Flow Control, is claimed to provide breathing as smooth under water as in air.

It’s featured in the D420, with its futuristic styling and right- or left-hand hose-routeing, seen here combined with the Mk25 Evo balanced-piston first stage with Extended Thermal Insulating System for coldwater diving protection, and one in-line and four swivelling medium-pressure ports, designed for easy hose-management.

The set is priced at £695.