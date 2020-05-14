Ultimate builds Red Sea portfolio

In Egyptian Red Sea location Marsa Alam, known for its shore-diving and access to Elphinstone Reef, UK tour operator Ultimate Diving has added the 4* Sunrise Marina Resort Port Ghalib, which has an Emperor Divers centre close by.

Prices start from £865pp including flights, transfers and accommodation, says Ultimate.

Further up the coast in Hurghada, the operator has added to its roster the 5* Steigenberger Al Dau Beach Hotel, serviced daily by the well-known Diver’s Lodge. In this case flights, transfers and accommodation commence at £1015pp.

And with Sharm el Sheikh and Ras Mohammed National Park now back on divers’ radar, Ultimate says it can also arrange a diving holiday at long-established Camel Dive Club Resort, the Hilton Fayrouz or the Hilton Sharm Dreams from £815pp.