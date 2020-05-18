Bia Rosie Dive Series Watch

This new line of women’s dive-watches from the USA is said to be inspired by fictional character Rosie the Riveter, referring to female factory workers who supported the war effort during WW2.

Quartz-driven, the Bia Rosie comes with a choice of dials, each using Visible247 light-receptive crystals claimed to make the watch readable in total darkness for 10 hours after just 10 minutes’ exposure to light.

The stainless-steel casing is 200m-rated.

Price: £170.