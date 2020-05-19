The JUNE issue of DIVER Magazine is out now

The JUNE issue of DIVER Magazine is out now

To ensure prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JUNE issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy – with no reduction to subscribers’ overall paper-copy entitlement.

This means that:

  • Readers are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
  • Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features sunken Nazi war relics, buoyancy-control essentials, unique leopard-shark aggregations and the Baltic’s amazing Mars wreck in 3D –  plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
  • DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the June issue as a free addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement

It avoids:

  • Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
  • Problems with limited retail availability delays in the supply chain, in particular to outlets located overseas

Get a FREE digital copy of the June issue of DIVER here

ALSO STILL AVAILABLE – the May issue of DIVER Magazine, featuring:

  • Why 1564 Mars wreck is still magnificent
  • Three takes on the Philippines
  • Alex Mustard in the Mangroves
  • Big-animal spectacles in St Helena
  • Cornish mine-hunters
  • Basking-shark dives in the Irish Sea
  • Plus: Diver Tests … ‘The day the diving stopped’ … New dive gear … Cutting carbon monoxide risks … ‘New divers caught unawares in Raja Ampat’ … Book reviews … ‘Don’t panic,’ says Louise T.

Get FREE May DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here

19 May 2020

