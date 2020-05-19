DIVING NEWS
The JUNE issue of DIVER Magazine is out now
To ensure prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JUNE issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy – with no reduction to subscribers’ overall paper-copy entitlement.
This means that:
- Readers are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features sunken Nazi war relics, buoyancy-control essentials, unique leopard-shark aggregations and the Baltic’s amazing Mars wreck in 3D – plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the June issue as a free addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability delays in the supply chain, in particular to outlets located overseas
Get a FREE digital copy of the June issue of DIVER here
ALSO STILL AVAILABLE – the May issue of DIVER Magazine, featuring:
- Why 1564 Mars wreck is still magnificent
- Three takes on the Philippines
- Alex Mustard in the Mangroves
- Big-animal spectacles in St Helena
- Cornish mine-hunters
- Basking-shark dives in the Irish Sea
- Plus: Diver Tests … ‘The day the diving stopped’ … New dive gear … Cutting carbon monoxide risks … ‘New divers caught unawares in Raja Ampat’ … Book reviews … ‘Don’t panic,’ says Louise T.
Get FREE May DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
19 May 2020