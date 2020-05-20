If Only… Divers learning from errors

‘If Only…’ – a documentary about the death of a US scuba diver produced by British diving safety expert Gareth Lock – is released online today (20 May).

Lock went to Hawaii last November to work with diver Ashley Bugge on the film about the sudden death of her husband Brian on 20 May, 2018.

Brian Bugge, 35, a US Pacific Fleet Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems officer, had been off-duty on a closed-circuit rebreather training dive in Honolulu. Ashley was weeks away from having the couple’s third child.

Bugge failed to turn on the oxygen supply to his Liberty rebreather before entering the water, and within minutes had passed out on the seabed. He was brought back up but could not be resuscitated. No blame was attached to rebreather manufacturer Divesoft.

“I hope this film will act as an example of what can be done when a story can be told, and save lives in the process,” says Lock. “One of the inspirations for this film was Just a Routine Operation by Martin Bromiley, which had a huge impact on developing human-factors practice in healthcare.