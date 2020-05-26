Inland dive-site forced to close

A popular inland dive-site in south Gloucestershire has been forced to shut its doors permanently following closure of the quarry.

Cromhall Diving Centre near Wotton-under-Edge had been run for 14 years by owners Simon Chen and Maggie Alger, who have informed divers that they suffered from a string of misfortunes.

“2020 has been a bad year, with the floods at the start of the year followed by the tragedy of Covid-19, with lockdown preventing access to outdoor facilities,” they said in a statement.

“Sadly, while we were preparing to reopen we have received some more bad news. We have received formal notice that means that the quarry will close with immediate effect and will not re-open. We are not aware of any future plans for the facility.”

The triangular 4-hectare flooded limestone quarry had a maximum depth of 17m, a shallow beach area allowing easy access, training platforms at various depths and a pontoon.