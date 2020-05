The Waterproof W5 is now on the market ready for your return to warmwater diving.

The one-piece features 3.5mm neoprene that’s said to be highly compression-resistant for increased warmth, less buoyancy shift and a long life.

Back-entry, the W5 features wrist and ankle zips for easy donning and removal and has a non-slip protective finish to reduce abrasion on high-wear areas.

Men’s and woman’s suits alike cost £259.