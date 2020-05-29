European cave-training in 28°C water!

The Scuba Murcia dive-centre in southern Spain says it has been working closely with PADI and TecRec instructor Simon Townsend to become the only PADI dive centre in Europe to be able to offer the PADI Tec Full Cave Diver course.

It says that access to one of Europe’s few warmwater cave systems, the hydrothermal freshwater Cueva Del Agua, makes this possible. The system has been continually explored by Spanish cave teams since 1972, in toasty-warm 28°C water.

The 10-day training course is carried out there and also in local sea caves, with 16 dives building on strict cave diving standards, focusing on skill development, safety protocols, teamwork practice and execution. Scuba Murcia is based in La Manga Del Mar Menor. It costs from 1350 euros pp, assuming at least three people on a course, including gas and transport to sites.

The dive-centre can recommend accommodation from a diver hostel from 45 euros pp per night through whole apartments sleeping 3-5 guests from 35 euros a night to 4* hotel double-rooms from 120 euros a night.