Likely English shipwreck found off Mexico

Scuba divers have investigated the remains of what is thought to be a late 18th / early 19th century ship off Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. The timber hull has disintegrated but an Admiralty-pattern anchor, 2.5m cannon and cast-iron ballast have been found, suggesting that it was an English sailing vessel.

Underwater archaeologists from the Subdirectorate of Underwater Archeology at the National Institute of Anthropology & History (SAS-INAH) carried out the initial survey of the Manuel Polanco Wreck, named after the fisherman who came across it.

The remains are encrusted in coral and the archaeologists believe that the vessel’s crew failed in a last-ditch bid to avoid running aground by dropping the anchor on the move.

Chinchorro Bank, which lies off Quintana Roo on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, is sometimes referred to as “Quitasuenos”, or Dreamcatcher, because of the number of vessels that have come to grief there.