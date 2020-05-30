Join Socorro manta expedition

The Revillagigedos are a group of four volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean that lie 250 miles off Baja Mexico and include Socorro. They attract schooling hammerhead, tiger, and silky sharks, dolphins, jack and barracuda, whale sharks and famously manta rays.

Next January sees a trip on the Under Sea liveaboard (formerly Undersea Hunter, which operated around Cocos) on which UK-registered charity Manta Trust scientists will be collecting photo-ID images of the rays, and guests are encouraged to participate and, it’s hoped, add previously unknown mantas to the database and name them.

New manta-matching software is to be unveiled on the trip.

The newest addition to the Nautilus liveaboard fleet, the Under Sea has undergone two refits, including stretching the hull by 6m, re-powering, adding a new bow and full-width superstructure, hot tub, top deck lounge and stability system.

The manta-expert team onboard is led by marine biologist Robert Rubin and Dr Annie Murray.

The eight-night trip costs from US $2595pp for a triple-shared stateroom, with four dives a day, full board and end-of-trip DVD.

In the meantime, Nautilus Dive Expeditions has been inviting divers to “dive Socorro virtually with us” at youtube.com/nautilusliveaboards with new videos weekly.