Medics worried by Covid after-effects

Diving doctors have expressed concern that they do not know how scuba divers’ lungs and heart will recover after Covid-19 infection.

The issue has been discussed at a recent UK Diving Medical Committee meeting. Depending on how the lungs heal, the coronavirus could lead to a risk of pulmonary barotrauma, say the doctors, citing evidence from Diamond Princess cruise-ship passengers that the lungs of those who had been asymptomatic still showed significant changes.

Coronavirus could also affect heart function, potentially leading to immersion pulmonary oedema (IPO). A report on Divernet in April raised similar concerns about residual effects of coronavirus on recovered divers, and the UKDMC plans to issue guidelines to enable divers to self-assess and be aware of the potential risks.

According to recommendations already issued by Divers Alert Network (DAN), divers testing positive for Covid-19 but remaining asymptomatic should wait at least a month before resuming diving, while those with symptoms should wait three months and consult a diving medical specialist before diving again.

Divers hospitalised for coronavirus and showing pulmonary symptoms should undergo complete pulmonary-function testing, exercise testing with peripheral oxygen-saturation measurement and high-resolution CT scans of the lungs before considering a return to diving. And those hospitalised with Covid-related cardiac problems should undergo cardiac evaluation, including echocardiography and exercise testing.