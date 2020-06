Scubapro’s £399 Level front-adjustable weight-integrated BC is claimed to combine ruggedness, light weight and comfort with excellent accessory storage.

The 420-denier Endur ex bladder is said to expand away from the diver’s body to prevent squeeze.

A hard backpack assures tank stability, while a combination of two octo pockets, a pair of large cargo-pouches and four stainless-steel D-rings manage the extras.