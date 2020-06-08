Immerse yourself in World Oceans Day

“Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean” is the theme for the United Nations’ World Oceans Day 2020 today (Monday, 8 June). The virtual event, intended to raise global awareness of how best to use ocean resources, is free to all online.

Produced in partnership with conservation charity Oceanic Global, the event runs for seven hours from 3-10pm BST and includes keynote speeches, panels and presentations featuring “leading ocean voices” such as Jean-Michel Cousteau, Sylvia Earle, Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding.

The schedule can be found at the online portal (EDT is five hours ahead of BST).

For underwater photographers, included at 5.20pm are the UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition winners, from the contest announced on Divernet in April.

The proceedings conclude with “A Concert For The Ocean” at 8.40pm, featuring musicians including Jess Glynne and Fatoumata Diawara.