Local Intelligence: The Dives

In the western part of Anda, a small, peaceful town in south-eastern Bohol, lies a dive-site that showcases an incredible diversity of marine life, a valuable experience for underwater enthusiasts.

One of the best diving spots you could find, it’s suitable for both beginners and seasoned divers and should definitely be part of a rewarding diving holiday for those who love to see healthy, colourful reefs full of marine life.

Coral Garden is 3-5 minutes away from Magic Oceans Dive Resort, a 4* boutique dive-resort, and offers a great combination of walls and sandy slopes that host a lot of marine life, creatures from XXS to XXL. More than 90% of it is made up of beautiful soft and hard corals, especially on the reef top, which is also great for snorkellers as it is only 3-5m deep.

The wall, which is 5-20m deep, has a lot of small caves and crevices that host a lot of fantastic gorgonians and sponges (ideal for wide-angle photographers).

You can see a lot of different species of reef-fish here and there is a higher chance than elsewhere of witnessing visiting pelagic fish such as giant trevallies, barracuda, Spanish mackerel, eagle rays, whale sharks and more.

This place is also home to diverse macro creatures. Among the most significant are the creature from the Magic Oceans logo, the pygmy seahorse (Hippocampus bargibanti) found on seafans living on the wall.

You can also see a lot of leopard anemones living on dead gorgonians, and there in turn you can find leopard shrimps.

This environment is also home to frogfish, countless resident resting sea turtles and, of course, many types of colourful nudibranchs, sea-slugs and other Indo-Pacific crustaceans.

Coral Garden is guaranteed to provide you with an incredibly pleasurable dive.

