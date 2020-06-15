Hone your shooting in Sulawesi

Two resorts in North Sulawesi, Indonesia have lined up UK underwater photographer Paul “Duxy” Duxfield to help guests improve their photographic skills later this year, while exploring the walls and reefs in Bunaken Marine Park and the macro attractions of Lembeh Strait at the same time.

The offer is to spend five nights with four days’ diving at White Sands Beach Resort Lembeh and four nights with three days’ diving at Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort & Spa, with extensions at both resorts a possibility.

The resorts provide full board, local transfers, three dives a day and, in the case of Bunaken free nitrox, a night dive and one spa treatment.

The package runs from 5/6 November to 16 November and costs from £3395pp, including return economy flights from the UK to Manado.