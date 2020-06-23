DeeperBlue in your ear

The DeeperBlue Podcast, which is launched today (23 June), is a weekly half-hour audio guide on freediving and scuba-diving issues as well as ocean advocacy.

Its host, the founder of the DeeperBlue.com website Stephan Whelan, promises that the magazine-style podcast will cover “all the latest underwater news, trends, equipment and events happening all around the world”.

“We will talk to the most interesting people in the dive world, from world-famous underwater pioneers to fearless modern explorers,” says Whelan.