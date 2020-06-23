DIVING NEWS
DeeperBlue in your ear
The DeeperBlue Podcast, which is launched today (23 June), is a weekly half-hour audio guide on freediving and scuba-diving issues as well as ocean advocacy.
Its host, the founder of the DeeperBlue.com website Stephan Whelan, promises that the magazine-style podcast will cover “all the latest underwater news, trends, equipment and events happening all around the world”.
“We will talk to the most interesting people in the dive world, from world-famous underwater pioneers to fearless modern explorers,” says Whelan.
“We’ll discuss the latest in diving innovations from the people who created them… athletes pushing the limits of what we think humans can do under water…. and we’ll speak to people leading the efforts to preserve and protect the oceans we love.”
“We will also cover all aspects of the travelling it takes to get to the dive-spots we love, from undiscovered dive-spot recommendations to epic exotic resorts and tropical islands in sun-washed waters,” says producer Jason Elias.
The initial episodes are set to include film director Hugh Pearson, Paul Toomer of training agency RAID, freediver William Trubridge and scientist Dawn Kernagis.
“We will give you our honest opinions and intelligent, unvarnished commentaries on what we think is important in the dive world,” says Whelan. The podcast can be accessed via Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher and other listening apps.