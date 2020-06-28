Divers unite with swimmers on pools

Continued closure of public swimming pools in the UK because of the coronavirus pandemic is causing problems for scuba dive-club members who don’t have ready access to open water, and often depend on them for training.

Now swimming’s governing body Swim England has warned that some pools could remain closed for good if action isn’t taken soon.

“Many of these facilities will not survive without Government support and the least they deserve is some certainty about when they can open their doors and start servicing their local communities once more,” says chief executive Jane Nickerson. “The longer pools are closed, the more facilities we will sadly see never reopening.”

The government’s recently stated aspiration to open gyms and leisure-centres by mid-July has prompted Nickerson to request clarity on whether or not this includes swimming pools.

Diving’s own governing body the British Sub Aqua Club has now called on divers to support Swim England’s #OpenOurPools campaign. It says it has been working alongside the organisation, as well as Scottish Swimming, Swim Wales and Swim Ireland, to prepare for reopening.

BSAC recently published Swimming Pool Guidance, which it says shows that despite coronavirus pools can be well-managed spaces and safe environments for users.

“During a health crisis when the government talks about the importance of physical activity, there is no reason why we can’t safely open swimming-pools, which enable people to be active and improve their physical and mental well-being,” says chief executive Mary Tetley.