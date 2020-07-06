Brothers die on scooter dive

Two brothers died while scuba diving as one tried to rescue the other at the Portroe inland dive-centre in Co Tipperary, Ireland on Saturday, 4 July.

The dive-centre, a flooded slate-quarry with depths ranging from 7-40m, had only just reopened that morning following extended closure during the coronavirus pandemic. Brothers Fergus and Philip Brophy had been among the first customers to arrive, according to Irish press.

Fergus, 42 and Philip, 34, were described as experienced divers. They had driven about 80 miles from their family farm in Ballybrittas, Co Laois.

The men had reportedly wanted to try out a newly acquired diver propulsion vehicle. They had entered the water at around 1pm, but one of them is understood to have got into difficulties about half an hour later.