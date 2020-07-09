Dive Show secures option of revised NEC Birmingham dates

It will come as no surprise that, like many other organisations, the Dive Show is keeping a close weather eye on the gradual relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in the UK and around the world.

In particular, it is pleased to see the return of UK scuba diving, increasing national and international travel, and the recent reducing of the social distancing limit in England.

However, while it expects that for most of us life will be feeling rather more normal by the autumn, it considers that a better Dive Show experience will be achieved for visitors and exhibitors alike by moving the planned 24/25 October event at NEC Birmingham to a later date.

So with this in mind, following consultation with a number of exhibitors and speakers, the Dive Show is pleased to announce that it has secured the option of revised dates at the same NEC Birmingham venue in Spring 2021.

A further announcement will be made regarding these revised dates once they are confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Dive Show says that it is heartening to report that NEC Birmingham is proving extremely supportive and flexible regarding plans for the forthcoming event – its 30th Anniversary Exhibition at the UK’s top venue.

The UK events industry has, it says, come together in a spirit of collaboration during the current crisis and this approach has been particularly evident in recent weeks as it collectively ramps up efforts to prepare for the safe return of event activity.

“The efforts of everyone in our industry, spearheaded by our Associations, has led to the development of the All Secure Standard Document, which we believe UK Government will be endorsing as best practice guidance for the safe organising and delivery of exhibitions and events,” says NEC Birmingham.

“Whilst we await confirmation from Government of this official guidance, the NEC has developed NEC Venue Protect, which details everything we will be doing in partnership with event organisers to help keep our customers as safe as possible.

“The NEC is also actively supporting Project Confidence, the industry-led initiative that will help rebuild confidence in live events and reassure visitors that we provide safe environments.”

An overview of the measures NEC Birmingham will be implementing can be seen here.