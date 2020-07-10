Snowboard champ dies while freediving

A world-class Australian snowboarder, Alex “Chumpy” Pullin, has died at the age of 32 while speardiving in Queensland.

Said to have been an experienced freediver, Pullin was reported to have suffered a shallow-water black-out while diving alone. He was found unresponsive by another diver on an artificial reef off Palm Beach near the city of Gold Coast on the morning of 8 July.

A surfer went to raise the alarm and lifeguards jet-skied out to bring Pullin back ashore, where his partner had been waiting for him. Lifeguards and paramedics spent up to 50 minutes trying to resuscitate him, but he was declared dead at the scene.