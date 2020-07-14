The Covid-19 virus has tied hygiene to safety, but for individual divers, dive-centre staff and liveaboard crew, keeping equipment infection-free has always been important.

Fourth Element has teamed up with The Diver Medic to produce Goodtodive disinfectant, in the form of a powder that can be mixed with fresh or salt water, and is said to be safe for marine life, making disposal easier.

Dissolvable paper stickers are included to identify cleaned equipment. A starter pack with 1kg tub costs £14.