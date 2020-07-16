August issue of DIVER Magazine out now!

DIVING NEWS

August issue of DIVER Magazine out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the AUGUST issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy – with no reduction to subscribers’ overall paper-copy entitlement.

This means that:

  • Readers are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
  • Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features This is England!, 18 instructors share their hot-ticket sites, alligators & meg teeth in South Carolina, ‘My Lusitania dream’, world-class Palau, metal-diving joy in Sri Lanka –  plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
  • DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the August issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement

It avoids:

  • Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
  • Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the August issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE July issue of DIVER, featuring:

  • The BIG UK diving re-start
  • Spectacular new Red Sea wreck
  • Shooting from the hip under water
  • Think you know your sharks?
  • Be a better drift diver!
  • Diving a 3000-year-old mine
  • PLUS: Diver Tests … Vintage underwater films … What makes Roatan so special? …. How scientists are solving marine-life mysteries … Alex Mustard on photographing ‘angels’ … Louise T on the concept of self-rescue … Death of an u/w photo pioneer … ‘Sexual harassment has no place in diving!’

Get FREE JULY DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here

16 July 2020

By |2020-07-16T13:08:26+01:00July 16th, 2020|Diving News|0 Comments

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.