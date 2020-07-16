DIVING NEWS
August issue of DIVER Magazine out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the AUGUST issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy – with no reduction to subscribers’ overall paper-copy entitlement.
This means that:
- Readers are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features This is England!, 18 instructors share their hot-ticket sites, alligators & meg teeth in South Carolina, ‘My Lusitania dream’, world-class Palau, metal-diving joy in Sri Lanka – plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the August issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the August issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE July issue of DIVER, featuring:
- The BIG UK diving re-start
- Spectacular new Red Sea wreck
- Shooting from the hip under water
- Think you know your sharks?
- Be a better drift diver!
- Diving a 3000-year-old mine
- PLUS: Diver Tests … Vintage underwater films … What makes Roatan so special? …. How scientists are solving marine-life mysteries … Alex Mustard on photographing ‘angels’ … Louise T on the concept of self-rescue … Death of an u/w photo pioneer … ‘Sexual harassment has no place in diving!’
Get FREE JULY DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
16 July 2020