Best Red Sea Dive Sites

Best Dive Sites in the Red Sea
The Red Sea is known as one of the most perfect destinations for divers in the world. You can visit and experience one of the most beautiful coral reefs globally with diverse marine lives. Whether you want to have a peep into history or try those jetpacks of your dream, there is something for everyone.
Visitors and locals alike escape for fun activities that can only be experienced in the warm waters here. Visitors can obtain a Cairo visa on arrival to start their scuba diving experience. In this review, we will talk about some of the best diving sites in the Red Sea. Let’s dive right in!
Thistlegorm
Thistlegorm is voted as one of the top ten diving sites in the world. Thistlegorm is a British vessel wreck, sunk in 1941. The currents here are strong both at the wreckage and at the surface. Looking for a mix of history and wildlife, it is the perfect diving spot for you. You can spend a whole day exploring the antique cargo in the vessel alone.
Exciting things to see on the site include wrecked trucks, motorbikes, trains, Wellington boots, etc. People are always fascinated by the wrecks, mostly because of the historical relics from World War II.
Shark And Yolanda Reefs
Shark and Yolanda Reefs are located in the Northern Red Sea with great dive cruises. It is made up of two submerged mounds with depths of about 15-20 metres. Though two different sites, they are usually referred to as a single dive site.
Shark Reef provides divers with breathtaking sights, including spectacular fauna and reef formations. You can visit during the summer months to enjoy the presence of numerous barracuda, batfish, and jackfish.
Yolanda Reef is located next to Shark reef, with tons of amazing things to see. This wreck was formerly a cargo vessel carrying bathtubs, sanitary fixtures, toilets, and an old BMW. The remains of the ship make it an exciting spot for divers.
Elphinstone Reef
Elphinstone reef is about 30 km from Marsa Alarm. It is regarded as one of the famous dive sites mainly because of its incredible drift dives right along steep walls. It is one of the few places where you can meet an Oceanic Whitetip shark on your dives. Your chances of meeting one are higher when you visit between October to December.
Divers usually start diving the reef from Marsa Alam or Hurghada to explore the southern Red Sea. Scuba diving here is meant for experienced divers because of the strong currents at this site.
Big Brother
Big Brother is known for its reasonably steep sides and mild drifts. Located in the middle of the Red Sea, it is home to many hard and soft corals. It is often visited because of the full range of colourful fishes you will find on the site.
In conclusion, the Red Sea has consistently ranked as one of the best diving destinations because of its numerous attractions. If you have been looking for a diving destination to experience fun intertwined with history, it is the ideal spot for you!