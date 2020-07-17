Best Red Sea Dive Sites

The Red Sea is known as one of the most perfect destinations for divers in the world. You can visit and experience one of the most beautiful coral reefs globally with diverse marine lives. Whether you want to have a peep into history or try those jetpacks of your dream, there is something for everyone.

Visitors and locals alike escape for fun activities that can only be experienced in the warm waters here. Visitors can obtain a Cairo visa on arrival to start their scuba diving experience. In this review, we will talk about some of the best diving sites in the Red Sea. Let’s dive right in!

Thistlegorm

Thistlegorm is voted as one of the top ten diving sites in the world. Thistlegorm is a British vessel wreck, sunk in 1941. The currents here are strong both at the wreckage and at the surface. Looking for a mix of history and wildlife, it is the perfect diving spot for you. You can spend a whole day exploring the antique cargo in the vessel alone.

Exciting things to see on the site include wrecked trucks, motorbikes, trains, Wellington boots, etc. People are always fascinated by the wrecks, mostly because of the historical relics from World War II.

Shark And Yolanda Reefs

Shark and Yolanda Reefs are located in the Northern Red Sea with great dive cruises. It is made up of two submerged mounds with depths of about 15-20 metres. Though two different sites, they are usually referred to as a single dive site.

Shark Reef provides divers with breathtaking sights, including spectacular fauna and reef formations. You can visit during the summer months to enjoy the presence of numerous barracuda, batfish, and jackfish.

Yolanda Reef is located next to Shark reef, with tons of amazing things to see. This wreck was formerly a cargo vessel carrying bathtubs, sanitary fixtures, toilets, and an old BMW. The remains of the ship make it an exciting spot for divers.