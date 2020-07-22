Dive Show secures March 2021 dates at NEC Birmingham

FOLLOWING the postponement of the forthcoming NEC Birmingham dive show from the planned October dateline, in consultation with exhibitors, speakers and prospective visitors the Dive Show is pleased to confirm that revised show dates have now been set for the prime pre-Easter 2021 weekend of 27/28 March.

Subject to the usual coronavirus forecasting caveats, this means that:

Avoiding the UK winter months of December-February, the new dateline will put the show as far away as possible from any seasonal increase in coronavirus disruption

Exhibitors can be confident that pre-Easter Dive Show events have previously proved an ideal lead-in to the traditional UK diving season

Coinciding with the switch to British Summer Time, weather conditions are unlikely to be poor enough to cause travel problems nor good enough to see large numbers of UK divers heading for the beaches

Visitors can be assured that the Dive Show and the NEC will be working together to make this Special 30th Anniversary Event not only the safest possible but also the most attractive to attend – with special ticket promotions and a wide range of in-hall attractions.

The Dive Show says that it is heartening to report that NEC Birmingham has proved extremely supportive and flexible regarding plans for the forthcoming Dive Show – its 30th Anniversary Event at the UK’s top venue.

The UK events industry has come together in a spirit of collaboration during the current crisis and is now welcoming a return to business.

“Clearly there will be challenges ahead and we’re certainly not out of the woods just yet, but the fact that we can all start to plan with a clear go-live date is great news,” said NEC Group head Ian Taylor in a statement on 18 July.

“It means the NEC will be open for business on 1 October and we couldn’t be more excited at the prospect.”

There was also reassurance that Nightingale hospital provisions are not expected to impact NEC events.

“The Nightingale facility at the NEC went into hibernation in May without having received a single patient and I’m pleased to say the decommissioning of this facility is now well under way,” said Taylor.

“We expect to continue our support of the NHS with the creation of a small non-COVID standby facility but it won’t affect our re-opening for event business.”

With safety a priority, NEC has developed a protection scheme called NEC Venue Protect which outlines everything it will be doing in partnership with event organisers to help keep visitors and exhibitors as safe as possible.

An overview of the measures NEC Birmingham will be implementing can be seen here.