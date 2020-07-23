Diverse customers can offset their travel

UK dive-tour operator Diverse Travel is now a “Climate Aware” company, having partnered with sustainable development body ClimateCare.

Its new carbon-offsetting scheme is, it says, part of a commitment to reduce its environmental impact, with the ultimate aim of attaining climate-neutral status.

The operator says it is committed to offsetting all greenhouse-gas emissions from its operations by taking steps to reduce them internally while also offsetting those that are unavoidable by supporting ClimateCare’s portfolio of projects, such as its Aqua Clara water-filter scheme in Kenya (pictured).

Divers booking a holiday with Diverse Travel are to be offered the opportunity to make a voluntary payment to offset emissions associated with their trip, initially on Emperor Divers packages.