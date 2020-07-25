Below with Brazen

Brazen was the seventh Royal Navy ship to carry the name. On being commissioned she was assigned to the 4th Destroyer Flotilla with the Mediterranean Fleet until the end of 1935, and after two refits joined the home fleet the following year.

In 1939 she participated in the effort to rescue the crew of the submarine Thetis, which sank during sea trials.

Brazen was reassigned to the 19th Destroyer Flotilla just before the start of WW2, and spent the first seven months of the war escorting convoys and patrolling the English Channel and the North Sea.

On 13 October, she rescued three survivors from the German submarine U-40, which had sunk after striking a mine a few hours earlier.

Later that day she rescued survivors from the Norwegian merchant ship Sangstad, and went on to escort several more convoys to and from Norway over the following weeks.

On 20 July, during the initial phase of the Battle of Britain, the ship was attacked by German Junkers Ju-87 Stuka dive-bombers. The shock effect from several near-misses broke her keel and then she was hit in the engine-room and sank. Only one member of her crew was killed during the attack, and her gunners claimed to have shot down three Stukas.

With the shotline in, we could see that the visibility around the wreck was quite good, as is commonly the case in this area. So everyone was excited to get in, and it wasn’t long after Dave’s go signal that we started descending towards the wreck.

The first artefact was visible on arrival, because the shot had landed between the torpedo-tubes – an impressive sight.

The hatch of one of the tubes was open, which allowed me to peer inside, and I could easily make out a torpedo propeller at the rear, meaning that the tubes had been loaded ready for action at the time of the sinking.

The tubes were mounted on a mechanism that made it possible to manoeuvre them, and this had now been exposed.