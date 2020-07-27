DIVER TEST: O’Three Full Flex Gloves

A few months ago, I was carrying out a recreational dive at Wraysbury, the inland dive-centre. At the water’s edge, I pulled on one glove, cinched up the Velcro strap, then tried to don the other. I was having a bad glove day. Yvonne finally wrestled it onto my hand and strapped me in. I stood there looking silly while she did it.

I was never a fan of gloves. When I taught professionally in the UK, a lot of my diving was inland, in temperatures that hung around 6°, dipping to 1 or 2° in winter. There’s no option but to wear gloves. Eventually the cold numbs your fingers, even in 5mm wet gloves, and I struggled with dry gloves, because while they kept one hand warmer, one of them always leaked.

So, until the water drops below 12°, I normally don’t use them. I’ve done a lot of diving in that temperature band, so maybe that’s why, now that I’m older, my hands cramp in winter as I type.

O’Three Full Flex Gloves are just 2mm thick, so are really designed for warmish to temperate conditions. There are no straps to do up. Just slide your hand in through the cuff and you’re done.