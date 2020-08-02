Sealife Micro 3.0 SL550 Underwater Camera

Sealife claims that this new camera will deliver high-quality underwater photos and video with the minimum of fuss.

Incorporating a large Sony sensor, the 60m diveable rated camera delivers 16MP still pictures and 4K video with 120 frames per second slow motion.

Five selectable electronic filters and manual white balance take care of the colour, it says, with a range of lighting and other accessories available to expand its capabilities.

The price is £570.