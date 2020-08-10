Hop to Spanish hotspot

Spain was on for UK divers, then off – we hope it will soon be on again. Among the most highly rated mainland diving locations are the Medes Islands, and Ryanair serves the Costa Brava from many UK regional airports.

Hotel & Diving Les Illes, which has been established in L’Estartit for 35 years, says it has a wide range of prices, offers and packages.

Seven-night-stay (two sharing) and six-dive packages start from 505 euros, depending on the month, and include buffet meals and wine.

There is a 5.5 euro fee for dives in the marine reserve, a 10-minute boat-drive away.