World of Sponge

The hawksbill turtle looked baffled. In front of it was what appeared to be an inoffensive chunk of sponge with red algae attached to it, debris a diver wouldn’t even notice, but there was something about it that fascinated that turtle, perhaps even rendered it a challenge.

I had been watching a peacock flounder when dive-guide Dave indicated the turtle’s backside some distance away.

There were only the two of us on the dive, at 24m and with nowhere special to be.

As you do in these circumstances, I acted as if I hadn’t seen the turtle and set off at a discreet angle in the hope of moving surreptitiously round to its head-end, then nonchalantly closing in.

As I circled and settled a few feet away from it, just above the sand, I realised that I’d been given the greatest gift a diver can hope for when approaching normally skittish marine life – Preoccupation.

That turtle couldn’t have cared less about me. It was prodding the rubble with its beak, swiping at it with its flipper. This raised little clouds of sand, and

a dedicated team of bluehead and yellowhead wrasse had arrived to help.

As the fish darted at the turtle’s toy, whether because it contained something appealing or just because the turtle wanted it so badly, this seemed to infuriate the turtle. I swear at one point it lifted its head to roll its eyes to heaven.

Then it uprooted the thing and was off like a winger on a mazy run, booting it along the sand towards me. Did it want to eat it, keep it or torment it?

I stayed entranced for some time, until finally managing to tear myself away. There would be other things to see; there usually were in St Lucia.

I rejoined Dave and, glancing back, could see the turtle and the wrasse still engaged in a cloudy altercation.

The dive-site was Devil’s Hole, and I was glad I did move on, or I might have missed the large seahorse on its red perch that proved as pleasingly indifferent to my presence as the turtle had been.