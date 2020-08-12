Never mind the Threshers!

Let us tell you a secret: Monad Shoal isn’t the best dive around Malapascua. Sure, the thresher sharks are spellbinding, but these are painfully early, typically fleeting encounters, and extremely challenging photographically.

We’ve spent about six months of our lives living and diving off Malapascua Island, so we’d like to think we’re not speaking out of our rear ends on this occasion!

When in Malapascua, we will always do the thresher dive (when in Rome…), but it’s the many other underwater offerings that keep us coming back for more.

Even without the threshers, we would still dive around Malapascua for its wrecks, cephalopod-rich reefs and world-class macro.

Discovered by divers in the 1990s, this small island’s popularity has exploded in the past decade.

The origins of the name remain uncertain, but the theory goes that it stands for “bad Easter”, as anointed by the understandably grumpy Spanish sailors who discovered it at Easter, during a storm, as their food supplies ran out.

It lies off the northern tip of Cebu. You fly into Mactan-Cebu airport, drive for three or four hours, and finally take a short bangka (the local outrigger boat) ride from the port of Maya.

There are no cars on Malapascua, which is fringed with white-sand beaches. There is a lot to admire both above and below the surface, and some people never want to leave.