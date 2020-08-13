PADI app tempts with free holidays

An app called PADI Adventures has just been launched for scuba divers and snorkellers, and for the rest of the year it will be used to give away a series of 2021 diving holidays through weekly sweepstakes.

The free app is designed to enable users to find and book diving or snorkelling activities online with PADI dive-centres and resorts at home and around the world, says the training agency. Users can opt to receive notifications about upcoming activities, trips or events with their preferred centres.

They also get the chance to win free holidays, initially by registering for the app and then by using it to book dives, snorkel excursions or scuba courses taking place in 2020. The “Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes” are being held from now until 29 December.

More than 30 upcoming prizes are currently shown, ranging in value from £764 ($1000) vouchers, to put towards a specific trip, to £3818. That’s the value of a week for two with three dives a day at Fuvahmulah Dive School in the Maldives shark-diving hot-spot.