Dorset dives reimagined at Kimmeridge

An art exhibition celebrating Dorset’s underwater landscape is being held to mark the reopening of the Fine Foundation Wild Seas Centre in popular scuba-diving location Kimmeridge.

The works by local artist and scuba diver Antonia Phillips were commissioned for a guide called Dorset’s Wild Seas, intended to show underwater vistas in a way that Channel visibility limits make impossible for divers.

The guide is produced by Dorset Wildlife Trust, which also runs the Wild Seas Centre, reopened this week following its Covid pandemic closure.

“With a love of geology and having dived and sketched under water, this was a most enjoyable challenge for me as an artist,” said Phillips.

“The artwork needed to portray Dorset’s vibrant underwater landscape and different sediment types in an approachable way. No easy task! The surveys and myriad detailed photos helped me re-imagine being in the landscape.”