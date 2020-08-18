Free September DIVER Magazine out now

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the SEPTEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Secrets of the Outer Banks, Eating to dive, Ghost Diving in action on classic sub, How good is your surface safety?, Exploring a deep sub off Greece, Australia’s wild south-west, Cayman Islands freedom, What makes Raja Ampat so good? – plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.

DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the September issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Also still available – FREE August issue of DIVER, featuring:

Getting started in UK diving

18 instructors share their hot-ticket sites

Alligators & meg teeth in South Carolina

‘My Lusitania dream’

World-class Palau

Metal-diving joy in Sri Lanka

PLUS: Diver Tests … ‘Extraordinary’ diver death report delay … Dive trips for when the good times return … Tippling in Croatia & other gossip … Alex Mustard’s Be The Champ … Louise T on social distancing under water … The ‘You’re doing it wrong’ conceit

