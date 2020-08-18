Free September DIVER Magazine out now

DIVING NEWS

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the SEPTEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

  • Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
  • Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Secrets of the Outer Banks, Eating to dive, Ghost Diving in action on classic sub, How good is your surface safety?, Exploring a deep sub off Greece, Australia’s wild south-west, Cayman Islands freedom, What makes Raja Ampat so good? –  plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
  • DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the September issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

  • Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
  • Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the September issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE August issue of DIVER, featuring:

  • Getting started in UK diving
  • 18 instructors share their hot-ticket sites
  • Alligators & meg teeth in South Carolina
  • ‘My Lusitania dream’
  • World-class Palau
  • Metal-diving joy in Sri Lanka
  • PLUS: Diver Tests … ‘Extraordinary’ diver death report delay … Dive trips for when the good times return … Tippling in Croatia & other gossip … Alex Mustard’s Be The Champ … Louise T on social distancing under water … The ‘You’re doing it wrong’ conceit

Get FREE AUGUST DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here

18 August 2020

