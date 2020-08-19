WIN! WIN! WIN!

Win a Cressi Gorilla Pro XL dry bag worth £103

WITH AN internal capacity of 135 litres the Gorilla Pro XL gives plenty of space for dive gear storage, and is long enough to hold even large free-diving fins.

Made from a strong high-frequency welded seam PVC, its waterproof design enables equipment to be washed with fresh water while still inside the bag then conveniently drained using a special draining cap situated at one end.

It features handy top-grab carry handles and two straps that can also be used as shoulder straps. No water comes out when transported, including by car. Dimensions: 95 x 34 x 42 cm.

For a chance to win, enter the Competition here